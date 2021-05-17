Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $342,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $265.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.31 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

