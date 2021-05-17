Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $60.30 on Monday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.