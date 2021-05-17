K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.18 ($10.80).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €9.91 ($11.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €10.94 ($12.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.