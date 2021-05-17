La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

