Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.97

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 2872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.