Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $210.42 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

