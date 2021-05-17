Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $216.38 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

