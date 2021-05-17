Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. The Southern makes up about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in The Southern by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

NYSE SO opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.