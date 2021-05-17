Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

