Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 213.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $219.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

