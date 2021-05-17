Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $253.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.74 and a 200 day moving average of $232.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

