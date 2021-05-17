Landbox (LAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,781.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $64,781.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00459766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00225287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005046 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.25 or 0.01300841 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.