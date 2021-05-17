Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of LMRK stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.64. 27,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,778. The company has a market cap of $322.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.