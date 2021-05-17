Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 202,916 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $41,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $443,766,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,073,000 after purchasing an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

