Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $49.42 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $49,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.03. 210,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

