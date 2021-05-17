Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 2,558 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

