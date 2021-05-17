Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 42,709 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,709 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $74,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,384. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

