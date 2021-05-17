Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 434 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.91. The stock had a trading volume of 271,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,557. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $892.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

