LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,086 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for 0.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 39.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,262,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

