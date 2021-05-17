LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,583 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. American Finance Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

