LDR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Office Properties Income Trust comprises about 5.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $27.42 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

