LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

