Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

SYK stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.72. 6,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,700. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.