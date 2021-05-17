Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.95. 6,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,024. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.