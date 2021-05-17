Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.