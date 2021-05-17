Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.22. 82,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,034. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

