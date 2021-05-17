Leelyn Smith LLC Has $936,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4,576.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,171,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

