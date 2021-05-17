Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2,180.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.56. The stock had a trading volume of 414,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202,604. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $575.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.