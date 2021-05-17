Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.