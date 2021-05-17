Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

