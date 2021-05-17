Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $99.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

