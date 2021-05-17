Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 140,320 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $99.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.