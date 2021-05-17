Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires 3,868 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil makes up about 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 814,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 397,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 371,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.