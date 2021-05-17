Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $788,000 Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $165,000.

PSQ stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

