Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Orange makes up approximately 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Orange by 16.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Orange by 47.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Orange by 70.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

