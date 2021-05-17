Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 4,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit