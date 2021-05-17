Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 4,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

