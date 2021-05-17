Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $267,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 253,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

