Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000.

MSOS stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

