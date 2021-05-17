Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Prime Impact Acquisition I worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIAI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $6,207,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000.

Shares of PIAI opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

