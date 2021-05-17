Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. Sells 601 Shares

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Life Storage stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Life Storage by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Life Storage by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Life Storage by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 127,406 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 615,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

