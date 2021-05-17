Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT Raised to $20.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LCUT opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $358.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

