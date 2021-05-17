Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.65 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. Limbach has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

