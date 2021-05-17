Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 226,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

