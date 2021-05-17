Linker Coin (LNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,333.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $2,333.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

