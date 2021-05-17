Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Hits $640,984.18

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $640,984.18 and approximately $127,169.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00448690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00225886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.52 or 0.01298060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00041983 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

