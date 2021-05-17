LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

