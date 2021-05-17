LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.