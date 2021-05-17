Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Shares of LMT opened at $390.69 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.00 and a 200-day moving average of $358.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

