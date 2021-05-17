Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,102. Lonza Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $69.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.