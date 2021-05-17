Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,102. Lonza Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $69.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit