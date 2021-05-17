Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 235,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $217.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.