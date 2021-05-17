Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

